Pakistan hits back at India over minority rights claims

Pakistan has rejected India’s recent comments about violence against minorities, calling India a “serial violator” of minority rights. The response came after India’s Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, expressed concern over minority violence in Pakistan. Jaishankar’s statement claimed that human rights abuses and the persecution of minorities were part of state policies in Pakistan.

In contrast, Pakistan’s Foreign Office highlighted its efforts to protect minorities, stating that such incidents were rare and actively addressed by the government. The statement also accused India of systematic discrimination and violence against its minorities, particularly Muslims. It pointed to various incidents, including the 2002 Gujarat massacre and the 2020 Delhi riots, as evidence of India’s failure to protect its minority communities.

The Foreign Office further criticized India’s policies, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and condemned the demolition of the Babri Mosque. It called on India to address its internal issues and ensure the safety and protection of minorities, including Muslims, as well as their places of worship and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, a recent U.S. report condemned India’s treatment of minorities, suggesting sanctions against India’s intelligence agency. The report cited the role of Prime Minister Modi and his party in spreading hateful rhetoric during election campaigns.