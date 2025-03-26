India-China issues can be resolved without conflict, says India’s foreign minister

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that while India and China will have issues in the future, these can be addressed without conflict. He emphasized that the events of 2020, which led to deadly clashes, should not be repeated.

The two countries reached an agreement in October to improve patrolling along their Himalayan border. This agreement helped ease tensions from a standoff that began in 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

Jaishankar highlighted that while differences will persist between the two nations, both sides must find peaceful ways to resolve issues. He pointed to recent improvements in bilateral relations as a sign of progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed optimism about the relationship with China. He stated that the focus would be on rebuilding trust and ensuring that differences do not escalate into disputes.