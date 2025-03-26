Pakistan’s path to a hard state: New committee formed for national reforms

An elite-level committee, comprising federal and provincial authorities, has been activated across Pakistan under the leadership of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The committee’s responsibilities will include overseeing the return of Afghan nationals, preventing smuggling, eradicating encroachments, and addressing the issue of Pakistani beggars in Saudi Arabia.

The 15-member committee will be led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and it includes the home secretaries from the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. The committee also comprises the chief secretaries of all four provinces, representatives from sensitive agencies, and officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The committee will monitor the repatriation of Afghan nationals, review actions against illegal petrol and smuggling, and take measures to curb the trend of begging in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it will assess the federalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at the provincial level, identify flaws in all relevant processes, and propose recommendations. The FBR has already begun operations to crack down on the illegal sale of petrol.