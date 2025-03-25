Mysterious spiral in UK sky caused by spaceX rocket launch

A glowing spiral appeared in the night sky over the UK, delighting onlookers on Monday evening. Witnesses described the phenomenon as a “swirling blue-white glow.” The unusual formation was visible for about 30 minutes as it glided slowly from north to south.

Initially, some people speculated that the spiral could be a UFO or a satellite re-entry. However, experts quickly identified the source as the exhaust plume from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket had launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 5:48 PM UK time.

The UK’s Met Office confirmed the cause of the spectacle. A spokesperson explained that the rocket’s frozen exhaust reflected sunlight at high altitude, creating the spiral effect. Many Britons shared images and videos of the sighting on social media, describing it as a bright and captivating glow.

SpaceX later confirmed that the Falcon 9 rocket was carrying a classified payload for the U.S. government’s National Reconnaissance Office. Experts like Dr. Marco Langbroek noted that the swirling glow could also result from a fuel dump. Previous Falcon 9 launches have produced similar eye-catching trails in the sky, inspiring awe among observers.