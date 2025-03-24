Sri Lanka hosts Modi: A key visit amid geopolitical struggles with China

Sri Lanka will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, marking a significant diplomatic visit. Modi will be the first foreign head of government to visit Sri Lanka under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s administration. The visit is scheduled for April 5, with talks focused on bilateral relations, followed by a trip to the northern city of Anuradhapura.

This visit comes after Dissanayake’s own trip to New Delhi in December, continuing Sri Lanka’s efforts to balance relations with India and China. While Dissanayake’s visit to Beijing in January strengthened ties with China, the island nation faces growing challenges in managing its two powerful neighbors. India has expressed concerns over China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka.

China is Sri Lanka’s largest creditor, holding more than half of the country’s $14 billion debt. The country’s financial crisis in 2022 led to a default, and China was the first to restructure its loans, helping Sri Lanka recover from its worst-ever economic collapse. However, Sri Lanka’s debt situation remains a source of tension in its foreign relations.

Sri Lanka’s decision to lease the Hambantota port to China for 99 years in 2017 further strained ties with India. India has raised concerns about Chinese vessels in Sri Lankan ports, accusing them of surveillance activities, a claim that China denies. The upcoming visit of Modi reflects the complex geopolitical dynamics Sri Lanka faces in balancing its foreign relations.