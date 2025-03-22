Textile sector resilience: Pakistan’s apparel exports hit record $6.2 billion

Pakistan’s apparel exports have soared to a record-breaking $6.2 billion in the first eight months of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a 19% growth compared to last year. This growth has been impressive despite global economic challenges. The figures were shared with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan during an internal meeting at the Ministry of Commerce.

The textile sector has shown resilience, with a growth rate of 9.3% in the first eight months of the current year. Despite this success, Pakistan’s cotton production has declined, with the country now ranking sixth globally, down from third. Special Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo and Director General Mudassar Raza Siddiqi discussed the need for technological advancements to boost cotton production and efficiency.

Siddiqi emphasized that Pakistan’s cotton yield per hectare is far behind Brazil’s, which uses advanced agricultural techniques. Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the importance of adopting disease-resistant seeds and improved agricultural practices. These measures are essential for restoring local cotton production and improving farmers’ profitability.

The commerce ministry also unveiled a comprehensive work plan aimed at boosting textile exports. This plan includes strategies for reducing manufacturing costs, expanding markets, and promoting high-value products like technical textiles. With the right policies and support, Pakistan’s textile sector could unlock its full potential and continue to drive export growth.