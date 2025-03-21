Sindh announces three-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr

The Sindh government has declared a three-day public holiday for Eid ul Fitr from March 31 to April 2, 2025. This decision was confirmed through a notification issued by the provincial administration. All public and semi-government offices in Sindh will close during this period.

The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, specifies that the holidays will last from Monday to Wednesday. This announcement follows the federal government’s previous approval of the same three-day holiday for Eid.

Additionally, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee plans to meet on Sunday, March 30, to sight the Shawwal moon. This will determine the official end of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations. The meeting includes zonal committees to enhance accuracy in moon sighting.

As Eid approaches, families in Sindh can look forward to the time off to celebrate together. This holiday is an opportunity for joy, prayer, and community connection during this festive season.