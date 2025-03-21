Disney and Pixar announce development of “Coco 2” for 2029 release

Disney and Pixar are working on the highly anticipated sequel, Coco 2, set to release in 2029. CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during Disney’s annual shareholder meeting. The original Coco film, which won two Academy Awards, was a major success both critically and commercially.

The first Coco film followed Miguel, a young boy determined to pursue music against his family’s ban. His journey into the Land of the Dead revealed the secrets of his family history. The sequel will see the return of Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina.

Iger teased that Coco 2 will feature plenty of humor, heart, and adventure. While the film is still in its early stages, Disney is excited to share more details soon. The sequel promises to capture the same magic as its predecessor.

Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen, known for his work on Toy Story 4 and Inside Out, will produce the film. Fans can expect another unforgettable animated experience with the Coco sequel.