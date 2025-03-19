Unstoppable: Imane Khelif targets second olympic gold in 2028

Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif is determined to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, despite ongoing debates over gender eligibility. She dismissed claims about her gender after former US President Donald Trump labeled her “a male boxer” while signing an executive order banning transgender women from female sports. “I am not transgender,” Khelif told ITV, insisting that the controversy does not intimidate her.

Khelif’s journey to Olympic gold has been marked by controversy. She was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) ruled her ineligible to compete as a woman. However, after the IBA lost Olympic recognition, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared her to fight in Paris, defending its decision against strong opposition. The IOC recently recommended boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Games, boosting Khelif’s hopes of a second gold medal.

A new governing body, World Boxing, has been provisionally recognized as boxing’s international authority, replacing the troubled IBA. The final decision on boxing’s inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 will be made at the IOC session in Greece. Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach expressed confidence in the approval, signaling a new era for Olympic boxing. Khelif welcomed the changes, stating, “The IBA is a thing of the past. Those with nothing to hide should have no fear.”

The debate over transgender and DSD athletes remains central to the IOC presidential race, with elections set for Thursday. Khelif urged the next president to uphold Olympic values and fair play, emphasizing the need for true sportsmanship in global athletics. With her determination unshaken, she is fully focused on retaining her Olympic crown in 2028.