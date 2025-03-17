Baidu unveils low-cost AI models to challenge DeepSeek

Baidu has launched new low-cost AI models, including the X1 reasoning model and an updated Ernie 4.5, to compete in China’s AI race. The company claims X1 performs similarly to DeepSeek’s model but at a lower cost. Additionally, Baidu announced that Ernie Bot, previously available only through paid subscriptions, will now be free for individual users.

China’s AI industry is rapidly evolving, with Baidu facing competition from DeepSeek, Tencent, and ByteDance. DeepSeek has gained popularity with its cost-effective open-source AI models, pushing major tech companies to accelerate AI development. Tencent recently introduced its own AI model, while Alibaba announced a $52 billion investment in AI and cloud computing.

Baidu’s response includes plans to make its Ernie models open-source by June 30, mirroring DeepSeek’s strategy. This move aims to attract more users and strengthen its market position. The company also claims that Ernie 4.5 outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 in several benchmarks, enhancing its global competitiveness.

With China’s government prioritizing AI advancements, Baidu and other tech giants are driving innovation. The competition among these companies is expected to shape the future of AI in China and beyond.