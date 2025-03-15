PEMRA dismisses two employees cver corruption charges

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed two employees over corruption and abuse of power. The officials, Qasim Abbas and Mujahid Abbas, were found guilty of accepting bribes for job placements in the Foreign Office.

The dismissal followed an inquiry sparked by a complaint from Shahid Iqbal, who accused the employees of facilitating job placements in exchange for financial favors.

Both officials failed to justify their actions during the inquiry, leading to their termination from service by PEMRA.