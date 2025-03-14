Lahore road rage: Security guards arrested after firing shots at civilian

Police arrested four private security guards in Lahore’s Dharampura Beijing Underpass after they fired shots and assaulted a civilian during a confrontation. The incident occurred when the guards, escorting foreign guests, attacked a man for not giving way to their convoy. The violence caused panic in the area, with the victim, identified as Imran, suffering both physical and verbal abuse before the gunfire.

According to police, two vehicles were involved—one carrying foreign guests and another transporting private guards responsible for security. The guests had received official police permission for security but also hired private guards for extra protection. However, after the attack, the guards abandoned their vehicle and weapons at a Dolphin checkpoint and escaped in another car. This left the foreign guests to reach their hotel in Gulberg without security, raising safety concerns.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran quickly took notice and ordered a special investigation team. Police registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and promised further arrests. Kamran condemned the guards’ reckless actions, emphasizing that such behavior would not be tolerated. Authorities are also investigating the security company that hired the suspects.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many demanding stricter regulations on private security firms. Faisal Kamran assured that justice would be served, stating, “The law applies to everyone, and those who break it will face punishment.”