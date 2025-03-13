Govt, Opp trade barbs in NA over train hijacking

The government and the opposition on Thursday traded barbs over the Jaffar Express train hijacking, with both sides of the aisle blaming each other for the terrorist attack that resulted in over two dozen deaths.

In the National Assembly session, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif underscored that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was propagating over the terror incident, PTI leader Asad Qaiser blamed the government’s incompetence for the attack.

During the session, in a rare show of unity, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the hijacking of the Jaffer Express.

Asif pointed out that the PTI is reluctant to condemn terrorist organisations. He praised Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for standing firm against threats in Balochistan and criticised the PTI who, he claimed, out of fear, “refuse to condemn terrorists”.

He also condemned the spread of misinformation on social media, highlighting that a post from a PTI-affiliated page falsely claimed that 100 people had been martyred in the Jaffer Express tragedy.

“The entire nation witnessed how PTI’s social media interpreted the incident,” Asif said. “Instead of acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, they promoted a false narrative, claiming the terrorists themselves released the hostages.”

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, emphasising that such tragedies cause immense grief, which is further aggravated by the spread of misinformation.

He alleged that this misleading account was circulated by verified PTI-affiliated accounts, particularly those operated by supporters living abroad.

Without naming individuals, Asif criticised those who, according to him, fled the country but continued to malign national institutions from overseas. “These people lack the courage to return and face the law, yet they dare to question others,” he added.

The defence czar also reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army has led the fight against terrorism and that the entire nation stands in support of the armed forces.

He also referenced a past statement by General Bajwa and General Faiz, who had reportedly suggested that settling terrorists in Pakistan was in the country’s best interest.

Asif also accused the PTI of attempting to seize power at any cost while failing to prioritise national security.

He urged the opposition to focus on Pakistan’s survival rather than defending one individual. Asif emphasised that the country’s security and stability should take precedence over personal political battles. He urged PTI members to abandon their confrontational approach and work towards national unity. He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism remains a top priority.