 PSL 2026 set for historic expansion with two new teams

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is poised for a major expansion. The tournament will grow from six to eight teams after the 2025 season. PSL CEO Salman Naseer confirmed this ambitious plan. He highlighted the careful planning needed for this significant change. Furthermore, Naseer expressed excitement about the arrival of two new franchises. He stated, “By the end of this year, we might get two more teams.” This expansion seeks to re-energise the league. It aims to enhance the event and fuel fan passion.

The PSL has come a long way since its beginnings. Initially launched in the UAE, it faced challenges due to security concerns. Over time, it has successfully returned to Pakistan’s home stadiums. Naseer recalled, “We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan.” This transformation has been vital for restoring international cricket in the country.

As the league expands, maintaining competitiveness is crucial. The PSL management emphasises the need for a balance between bat and ball. Naseer stressed, “With expansion, we need to ensure that quality remains intact.” Fans can expect thrilling matches as the PSL works to keep its high standards.