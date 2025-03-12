Maryam Nawaz steps in: Lahore’s sightseeing bus fare hike reversed

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has canceled the recent fare increase for Lahore’s double-decker sightseeing bus service. The decision came after strong public disapproval of the price hike, which had made the service more expensive for tourists, students, and corporate groups. The government took swift action to restore the old fare structure and ensure accessibility for all.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had raised fares by 200 to 500 rupees for regular passengers. For corporate groups, educational institutions, and commercial activities, prices had gone up by 5,000 to 20,000 rupees. However, after public complaints, Maryam Nawaz expressed dissatisfaction with the increase and ordered authorities to reverse it immediately.

She emphasized that the double-decker bus service was launched to promote tourism in Lahore, not to burden people with high costs. She assured the public that the government remains committed to providing affordable recreational facilities. Keeping the fares low, she said, would help more people enjoy the city’s historic sites and attractions.

Following her instructions, TDCP has reinstated the previous fares. This decision has been welcomed by citizens, who can now continue using the sightseeing bus without financial strain. The move also strengthens the government’s commitment to boosting tourism while ensuring affordability for everyone.