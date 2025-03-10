Karachiites deprived of 3,773 bikes, 1,402 mobile phones in Feb: CPLC

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) stated in its report on Sunday that 36 people were killed in separate incidents, whereas, 1,402 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi last month.

The CPLC officials said in a statement that citizens were deprived of 3,773 motorcycles and 195 cars across the metropolis in February. The figures included 36 snatching and theft of 159 four-wheelers.

It also included the snatching of 549 motorcycles and 3,224 theft of two-wheelers.

The provincial capital also witnessed four extortion and one abduction for ransom incidents during the said period, they added. However, the city did not report any bank robberies or dacoities last month.

2024 also saw numerous incidents and tragedies, claiming the lives and properties of 1,503 people, including women, children and law-enforcement officials, The News reported.

Despite the police adopting the “half-fry” formula (arrest and shoot), robbers continued their activities undeterred, killing 106 people, including an army officer, a retired commando, police officials, engineers, security guards and women. Around 300 others were also wounded by the robbers’ firing.

The city police claimed a 21% reduction in crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year, stressing that the rate of solving crimes has reached levels comparable to those in major countries around the world.

Street crime, however, continues to be a persistent issue, with rampant thefts, robberies and other crimes. Despite the police’s positive reports on reducing and solving crimes, street crime seems to be an ongoing challenge.

This state of affairs has been affecting the daily lives of Karachi’s residents, highlighting the disparity between the police’s claimed achievements and the reality on ground.

Ruthless street criminals robbed the city’s residents of billions of rupees in cash and valuables in 2024, and they did not hesitate to kill and injure people even over the slightest hint of resistance.