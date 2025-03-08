Lahore police officers among seven arrested in honey trap extortion scheme

A honey trap gang in Lahore has been busted, with seven people arrested, including two police officers. The gang used social media to befriend men, luring them to apartments under false pretenses. Once there, the victims were allegedly assaulted and filmed in compromising situations. The gang then demanded large sums of money to prevent leaking the footage.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Asim, Waqas, Ahmed, Abrar, Noreen, Kiran, and Fariha. Police traced the gang’s activities using social media tracking and mobile phone forensics. They recovered seven mobile phones, a pistol, handcuffs, and Rs55,000 in cash from the suspects.

Authorities revealed that the gang had targeted over 50 individuals. A case was registered against the accused after a complaint from a local citizen, Kamran. The FIR also mentioned that a polio worker had collaborated with Asim, the gang leader, in the operation.

The involvement of police officers in this extortion scheme has raised concerns. Police officials have promised further arrests as the investigation continues.