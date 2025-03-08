Buppi breaks silence on arrest, but senate awaits Chaudhry

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi was presented before the Senate on Saturday, following production orders issued by Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani. However, fellow PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry remained absent despite repeated orders. Gilani had vowed not to preside over proceedings if both senators were not produced.

Senator Buppi thanked the Senate chairman and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar for their stance, stating that it helped ease some of his hardships. He recounted his March 6 arrest, alleging that authorities forcibly entered his home, tied up his staff, and broke into his room. His factory was also raided in what he described as a “joint operation.”

During Thursday’s Senate session, PTI lawmakers strongly protested Buppi’s arrest, claiming it was unlawful. The law minister clarified that the senator was detained by Bahawalpur police over illegal hunting charges. He acknowledged concerns about the manner of arrest but insisted it was carried out according to the law.

Meanwhile, Senator Chaudhry remains missing from Senate proceedings despite multiple production orders. He has been imprisoned for 20 months, and previous attempts to secure his presence have failed. Opposition lawmakers continue to demand his appearance, holding placards with his image to highlight his prolonged absence.