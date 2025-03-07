LHC issues notices on PTI’s petition against Punjab govt

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices on a petition filed by PTI against the Punjab government for alleged misuse of public funds. The petition challenges a 60-page newspaper supplement published on February 26, 2025, showcasing the Punjab government’s first-year performance under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The publication sparked debate, with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari dismissing PTI’s criticism as “propaganda.”

Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition, filed by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar. The petition demands that the court declare the supplement “unconstitutional and illegal” and calls for an end to public funds being used for CM Maryam’s promotion. He also urged the court to recover the expenses from Maryam Nawaz personally.

The PTI leader labeled the supplement a “publicity stunt,” highlighting that it contained 301 images of CM Maryam and 28 of her father, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. The petition accused the Punjab government of using taxpayer money to promote the Sharif family’s political dynasty. The court has now sought responses from the Punjab government, its information department, and the Public Relations Directorate General.