Seven retailers, police constable arrested for illegal aid deductions

Authorities have arrested seven retailers and one police constable for illegally deducting amounts from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Nigehban Ramazan Package. The action followed multiple complaints from individuals about unlawful cuts in their financial aid.

In response, the Lodhran Deputy Commissioner ordered the arrests and instructed officials to investigate further. Assistant Commissioners, along with monitoring teams, have been inspecting retailer outlets across the district to ensure compliance. Legal action is being taken against those found guilty of unauthorized deductions.

For example, in one area, authorities arrested a retailer after a complaint about illegal deductions. The retailer failed to provide justification for the cuts, leading to immediate action. As a result, the illegally taken amount was returned to the complainant. Similarly, another complaint led to the arrest of a retailer who had deducted money from a beneficiary’s aid. Upon investigation, the retailer admitted to the crime and returned the money. Authorities have pledged to continue strict monitoring to prevent further exploitation of financial aid recipients.