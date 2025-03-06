The Constitution Conundrum

The Constitution of Pakistan, one of the most comprehensive codified scriptures in the world yet frequently amended, serves as a testament to the country’s turbulent political landscape. Unlike the United States or the United Kingdom-where constitutional amendments are rare and driven by long-term social evolution-Pakistan’s amendments have been largely reactionary, serving as instruments of political maneuvering rather than genuine constitutional progress. The radical reforms, often initiated by ruling parties in collaboration with the establishment, reveal a pattern of governance that prioritizes immediate power consolidation over the evolution of democratic institutions.

One of the most troubling aspects of constitutional amendments in Pakistan is their frequent entanglement with the military establishment. The role of the armed forces in shaping the country’s legal and political architecture cannot be overstated. Historically, amendments have been passed to legitimize military rule or provide legal cover for undemocratic interventions. The 8th Amendment, for instance, solidified General Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorial regime, strengthening presidential powers at the cost of parliamentary democracy. Similarly, the 21st and 23rd Amendments introduced military courts under the guise of counterterrorism, further entrenching military influence in civilian judicial matters and extending the tenure of military courts beyond the initial sunset clause. These amendments stand in stark contrast to the principles of democratic governance, as military courts operate with a lower burden of proof, limited jury rights, and expedited procedures, making it comparatively easier to secure convictions.

Pakistan has endured a persistent tug-of-war between the military and democratic forces, with the Constitution serving as the battleground. The 8th, 13th, 17th, and 18th Amendments epitomize this ongoing contest for authority, each reflecting the shifting balance of power at specific historical junctures. The 17th Amendment reinstated presidential powers that had been removed by the 13th Amendment, while the 18th Amendment restored parliamentary supremacy, abolished the concurrent list, and introduced devolution.

Ruling political parties have frequently exploited constitutional amendments to consolidate power. The 25th Amendment, which facilitated the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was not merely an administrative decision but also a strategic move aimed at reconfiguring electoral dynamics in favor of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Similarly, the 18th Amendment, often lauded for restoring parliamentary supremacy and devolving power to the provinces, was as much a product of political necessity as it was of a genuine commitment to decentralization. Passed under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, it sought to weaken the presidency-once a bastion of military-backed authority-while strengthening parliamentary control. However, its execution has been questionable, with provinces often lacking the capacity to effectively manage devolved powers, facing resistance from Islamabad, and suffering from weak local governments, raising concerns about governance efficiency rather than truly empowering local decision-making.

The 13th and 14th Amendments, which curtailed the president’s ability to dismiss the prime minister and introduced anti-defection laws, were clear examples of ruling parties manipulating constitutional mechanisms to entrench their authority. While anti-defection laws exist in many democracies, their application in Pakistan has often been weaponized to suppress internal dissent within parties, effectively turning parliamentarians into mere rubber stamps for party leadership rather than representatives of their constituents which can also be seen in the decline of conviction politics.

Pakistan’s judiciary, rather than functioning as an autonomous institution capable of checking executive overreach, has itself been subject to political engineering. The 5th and 6th Amendments, which altered judicial tenure and retirement age, were clear attempts to influence judicial decisions in favor of the ruling elite. The 19th Amendment, passed in response to judicial activism following the 18th Amendment, sought to exert greater parliamentary influence over judicial appointments, reinforcing the cycle of political interference.

The establishment of military courts through the 21st and 23rd Amendments further undermined the civilian judiciary. Ostensibly introduced as a counterterrorism measure, these courts were, in reality, a mechanism for bypassing due process and exerting greater control over judicial proceedings. The fact that military courts were extended through another amendment rather than through institutional reforms within the civilian judiciary highlights the state’s reliance on extra-constitutional measures to enforce its authority.

The most recent 26th Amendment, which established constitutional benches and significantly politicized the judicial process especially favors the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and is a disaster for judicial independence and separation of powers. The National Assembly rejected the first proposal of the bill and it was passed after the second attempt to propose the bill which was rammed through the National Assembly after the confidence of establishment-backed parties was gained. Unfortunately, PTI, the same party that opposed this amendment was the first to take advantage of it .

Several amendments have not only been politically expedient but also instrumental in entrenching state-sponsored narratives. The 1st and 2nd Amendments, which respectively recognized Bangladesh as an independent state and declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims, reflected reactionary political decisions rather than constitutional progress. Similarly, the 9th, 15th, and 16th Amendments, which sought to institutionalize Sharia law as the supreme law of the land, were designed more to appease religious factions than to create a coherent legal framework.

The use of constitutional amendments to cement ideological narratives rather than to address substantive governance issues demonstrates the state’s approach to nation-building-one that prioritizes symbolic gestures over meaningful policy changes. Unlike in stable democracies, where constitutional amendments reflect long-term societal shifts, Pakistan’s amendments have often been reactionary, reflecting the immediate anxieties of the ruling elite rather than a vision for sustainable governance.

Several amendments have been procedural, dealing with administrative matters such as parliamentary sessions, electoral procedures, and judicial appointments. The 3rd, 7th, 10th, 14th, and 20th Amendments fall into this category. While such amendments may seem neutral, their frequent occurrence suggests a deeper instability within the constitutional framework. A well-structured constitution should not require constant revisions to its procedural mechanisms; rather, these mechanisms should be robust enough to withstand political shifts.

Moreover, the sheer frequency of constitutional amendments-far exceeding those of older democracies like the United States or the United Kingdom-raises fundamental questions about Pakistan’s constitutional philosophy. The country’s legal framework, despite being comprehensive on paper and taking us 26 long years to form, operates within a loose constructionist paradigm where amendments are passed to serve transient political needs rather than long-term constitutional evolution. This fluid approach to constitutional governance diminishes the sanctity of the document, turning it into a tool of political expediency rather than a guarantor of rights and stability.

Despite its detailed provisions, the Constitution of Pakistan has been treated more as a flexible document subject to political whims than as a foundational legal framework ensuring stability and rights. The extensive amendments-often enacted without meaningful deliberation or public engagement-indicate a governance structure prioritizing short-term gains over institutional integrity. Whether manipulated by military regimes to entrench their rule, by political parties to suppress opposition, or by the state to enforce ideological narratives, constitutional amendments in Pakistan have largely failed to serve their intended purpose: the advancement of democracy and the protection of citizens’ rights.

Remarkably, the most meaningful reforms have come under the Pakistan People’s Party, which also framed and passed the Constitution of 1973, the foundation of Pakistan’s legal system. Many amendments were introduced to reverse changes made during military rule, particularly those enacted by General Zia-ul-Haq (1977-88) and General Pervez Musharraf (1999-2008). The 18th Amendment (2010), for instance, rolled back many of Musharraf’s powers and restored true parliamentary democracy. Certain amendments, such as the 4th Amendment, were necessary to create an inclusionary environment that protected the rights of minorities and non-Muslims while guaranteeing their political representation.

True constitutional reform should not be driven by political expediency but by a commitment to long-term institutional strengthening. Until Pakistan moves toward a more principled approach to constitutional governance, its legal framework will remain a reflection of transient power struggles rather than a steadfast pillar of democracy.

