Maryam Nawaz takes swift action to improve Mayo hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the removal of Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent after a surprise visit revealed severe mismanagement. Patients voiced complaints about medicine shortages, poor hygiene, and a lack of medical facilities. Moved by a young girl’s struggle to find medicine for her mother, the CM assured immediate action, vowing to hold negligent officials accountable.

During the visit, patients in the cardiology ward reported insect infestations and shortages of essential supplies like syringes and cannulas. The CM directed hospital staff to conduct an inventory check and ensure immediate provision of medical essentials. She also convened an emergency meeting, instructing the health secretary to submit a detailed report and initiate a full renovation plan for the hospital.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for urgent reforms, criticizing the administration for being out of touch with patient needs. She personally met with several patients, offering reassurance and promising prompt improvements. The Punjab government has committed to overhauling the hospital’s management to enhance patient care and ensure medicines remain readily available.