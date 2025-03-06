Karachi faces hot weather: temperature set to rise this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot weather for Karachi starting today. Temperatures are expected to reach between 35°C and 38°C by tomorrow. Hot and dry winds from the northwest will prevail during the day, but sea breezes may bring some relief in the evening. The heat is expected to last until March 12, after which temperatures will likely drop.

The coldest temperatures recorded yesterday in Karachi included Jinnah Terminal at 11.5°C, Gulistan-e-Johar at 13.2°C, and Mauripur at 10°C. Across the country, the weather will remain dry, with cold conditions in the hilly areas. Gusty winds are also expected in the central and southern parts.

Temperatures in major cities this morning include Islamabad at 9°C, Lahore at 12°C, Peshawar at 8°C, and Quetta and Gilgit at 6°C. In Murree and Muzaffarabad, the temperature was recorded at 5°C. These areas will continue to experience chilly weather. In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures are even colder. Srinagar and Pulwama recorded -3°C, and Leh saw a chilly -12°C. The region is expected to remain cold and dry over the next few days.