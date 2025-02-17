Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs begins in Sehwan

The 773rd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar began in Sehwan Sharif on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the three-day event features traditional rituals, including the ceremonial ghusal of the saint’s shrine, the qawwali performances and dhamal.

Devotees gather to pay tribute to the revered Sufi saint, seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

The authorities have said that the special security and administrative arrangements have been made to accommodate the large number of visitors.