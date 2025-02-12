An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump

Dear President Trump, I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory. Your ability to stage a historic comeback – despite overwhelming odds, a politically motivated crackdown on your supporters, and even an assassination attempt – is nothing short of extraordinary.

Your resilience, determination, and energy have not only inspired millions of Americans but have also captivated the attention of the world, especially those who yearn for true democratic representation in their own countries.

Your rapid action in implementing your agenda since returning to office is a testament to your unwavering commitment to your principles. In an era where politicians often abandon their promises, you have demonstrated a rare kind of leadership, one that places the will of the people above the entrenched interests. This, more than anything, sets you apart – not just in the United States but across the globe.

One of your most defining qualities, which distinguishes you from other world leaders, is your uncompromising belief in civilian supremacy.

In Western democracies, governments are elected by the people but are often run by the Establishment – a reality that has led to growing frustration among citizens who feel their votes do not translate into real power. Conversely, in autocracies, governments are selected and controlled entirely by the Establishment, leaving no space for public will.

However, you challenge this global norm. Your refusal to bow to the Deep State in Washington has sent ripples far beyond the United States. Your insistence that elected representatives, not unelected power brokers, must govern the country has endeared you to millions – not just in the U.S. but also in countries suffering under Establishment-controlled regimes, where puppet governments are installed against the people’s will.

Another reason why millions across the developing world admire you is your aversion to war.

Unlike your predecessors, you have consistently sought diplomatic solutions over military interventions. Your approach – seeking peace, dialogue, and stability rather than endless conflicts – resonates deeply with people in regions devastated by war.

Your resistance to unnecessary military entanglements is seen as a refreshing break from the interventionist policies that have defined U.S. foreign relations for decades.

This is particularly relevant to Pakistan, where the U.S. has historically engaged not with its people but with dictators and selected, not elected, elites.

Instead of supporting the democratic aspirations of Pakistanis, past U.S. Administrations have aligned themselves with perpetuating a cycle where the will of the people is crushed in favor of strategic convenience.

Pakistan is a country with deep-rooted historical ties to the West, inherited from its colonized past. Despite these natural affinities, the people of Pakistan have often been denied genuine democratic representation due to repeated military interventions.

The Pakistani nation has long admired Western values of democracy, individual freedoms, and rule of law – principles they see as a natural fit for their own aspirations.

Besides, Pakistanis, as Muslims, share a natural affinity with the Christian West, both being AHL-E-KITAB (people of (divine) Books), bound by shared faith in divine scripture, ethical principles, and a commitment to spiritual values – distinct from nations that uphold secular or atheistic ideologies.

The Pakistani people, once among America’s strongest supporters in the region, now view Washington with suspicion and resentment.

And yet, despite this betrayal, they have not lost hope. Instead, they are looking to you – a leader who has experienced first-hand the consequences of overreach.

There are few leaders in the world who can truly understand what Imran Khan has gone through – but you are one of them. Like you, Khan was targeted because he refused to toe the line. Like you, he survived an assassination attempt – and yet, despite clear evidence, no one has been brought to justice.

Unlike previous Pakistani leaders, Khan sought to govern with a direct mandate from the people.

You personally met Imran Khan and developed a rapport – one that could not have been built without very solid reasons. You saw in him what millions of Pakistanis see: a leader genuinely committed to his people, who refuses to be a puppet of unelected power centers. Mr. President, history rarely offers world leaders a second chance to correct the mistakes of their predecessors. The situation in Pakistan presents you with a unique and historic opportunity – to reverse the damage done by the previous Administration and win back the trust of a nation that has long been a natural ally of the U.S’s.

Pakistan is currently being governed by a coalition that, in the last election, won only 17 seats in the National Assembly but now controls the entire government. This is a blatant case of stolen democracy – a scenario that the Pakistani people reject but are powerless to change without international pressure for fair and free governance.

By standing up for Pakistan’s democratic rights, you have the chance to send a powerful message:

o That governments must be accountable to their people, not unelected power brokers.

o That civilian supremacy is not negotiable-not in America, not in Pakistan, not anywhere.

o That the U.S. under your leadership supports democratic legitimacy.

If you, in line with your principles of democracy and justice, help restore the rightful mandate of the Pakistani people, you will rewrite America’s relationship with Pakistan. This will not only repair the damage caused by the Biden Administration but will ensure that Pakistan becomes a long-term ally of the U.S., based on shared values rather than short-term strategic interests.

Such a move would not just win back the Pakistani nation but would serve as an example to autocratic rulers worldwide, proving that America under your leadership stands with the people.

Mr. President, you have shattered stereotype precedents before, and you now have the opportunity to do so again – by reshaping America’s approach to Pakistan and ensuring that democracy, not dictatorship, prevails.

The Pakistani people have not given up hope – they are looking up to Imran Khan and to you.

With deep respect,

Ambassador (Rtd) Khizar Niazi,

Canberra.

Khizar_niazi@hotmail.com

