Taliban’s Patronage of Terrorism

Almost four years into power, the Afghan Taliban government continues to be a nuisance not just for Afghan women but also for the entire region especially for Pakistan. The recently released 66th quarterly report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has once again brought to light the volatile security situation in Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban group. The report explicitly endorses the Trump administration’s move to block foreign aid to Afghanistan. The step has been taken in the light of concerns raised about the aid being used for terror activities. However, this step might not be very fruitful in scaling down the attacks by the terrorists. There have been several reports asserting that the terrorists are funded by foreign forces hostile to the progress of Pakistan. Monthly stipends are fixed for each militant with cash awards separately doled out after every successful act of terror. Having said that, the suspension of foreign aid might marginally impact their financial resources; however, it won’t strike a serious blow to their motives. Hence, Washington’s decision will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, triggering mass starvation, increase in crime rate and dearth of healthcare facilities.

While the Taliban regime makes diligent efforts to put its own house in order and take strict action against ISK-P, it unabashedly continues to provide patronage to Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. According to reports, TTP and its affiliates have carried out more than 640 attacks, a 25% increase from the previous year. Their duplicitous approach to the issue not only portrays them as an irresponsible government but also puts regional security at stake. It is quite unfortunate that despite sharing geographical proximity and deep religious, ethnic and linguistic bond with each other, governments on both sides have failed to establish meaningful dialogue over security concerns and this owes much to the intransigence of the Taliban group.

Pakistan should benefit from engaging regional powers, particularly China and Russia, who are on relatively better terms with the Taliban regime.

Due to the lacklustre approach by the Taliban regime towards terrorism, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in the Paktia province of Afghanistan, in December 2024, which killed several TTP commanders and destroyed a training facility. While the Afghan Interim Government called it a breach of the country’s sovereignty, it must understand that such strikes may become a permanent part of Pakistan’s counter terrorism strategy if the AIG continues to provide safe havens to the militants. The recent killing of an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan is another tangible proof of Afghanistan harboring militants and also exposes Kabul’s hollow promises. .

Pakistan requires a more comprehensive approach combining both kinetic and non-kinetic measures. In pursuing this comprehensive strategy, Pakistan should benefit from engaging regional powers, particularly China and Russia, who are on relatively better terms with the Taliban regime. Considering their significant strategic interests in regional stability, they could potentially serve as effective intermediaries.

