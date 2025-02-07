3 cops martyred, 6 injured in Karak checkpost attack

Three cops were martyred while another six were injured in an attack on a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district late last night, officials said on Thursday.

Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan. Attacks increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022, vowing to target security officials and the police force.

According to a statement from the KP Police Central Office, “Unknown terrorists opened fire from all sides at a checkpost in Karak’s Bahadur Khel area, targeting police personnel using light and heavy weapons in an attempt to capture the checkpost.”

Policemen present at the checkpost fired back in an encounter which lasted two hours, following which the terrorists fled, the statement said.

Police personnel injured in the firing were shifted to Karak District Headquarter Hospital, while three of the injured were sent to Peshawar for further treatment, according to District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi.

The funeral prayers of the three martyred cops – identified as Taimur Hayat, Naqeeb and Adnan – were offered at the Karak Police Lines this morning.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed, Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed, Kohat Commissioner Mautasim Balallah, Karak Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Jan, and other civil officers were among the attendees.