PCB unveils logo for HBL PSL 10, celebrating a decade of cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the official logo for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL), celebrating a decade of thrilling T20 cricket. HBL PSL 10 will take place from April 8 to May 19, 2025, across Pakistan, marking ten years of world-class cricket and entertainment. The new logo highlights the league’s exciting journey, featuring a bold and modern design that represents unity, passion, and the future of PSL. A special feature of the logo is six bold lines, symbolizing the six franchises that have played a key role in making the league a success. These lines represent not only the teams but also the strong bond of sportsmanship in the tournament.