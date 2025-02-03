Onijah Andrew: US woman’s ‘criminal record’ comes online

The alleged criminal history of Onijah Andrew Robinson, a U.S. citizen who gained attention in Pakistan after accusing a Karachi man of betrayal, has surfaced online.

According to a U.S.-based website that published her mugshot, Robinson was reportedly arrested in South Carolina in 2021.

The 33-year-old American allegedly forced her way into a residential building in Karachi’s Garden East neighborhood on Wednesday, ignoring repeated requests from both residents and law enforcement to vacate the premises.

Records indicate that in February 2021, Onijah was detained in Charleston County for “ENTERING PREMISES AFTER WARNING.” A bail bond of $465 was set, though it remains unclear whether the bond was paid or if the charges were pursued further.

This information comes from Mugshots Zone, an unofficial website that tracks arrests nationwide, aiming to provide public access to criminal records for safety awareness.

Originally from New York, Onijah traveled to Karachi after developing an online romantic relationship with 19-year-old Nidal Memon, a local resident.