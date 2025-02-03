What is coming to Netflix in February 2025?

As Valentine’s month nears, Netflix subscribers have an exciting lineup of content to look forward to. Some of the most anticipated releases include Apple Cider Vinegar, starring Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) and Aisha Dee (The Bold Type); Love Is Blind Season 8; Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 3), marking the series finale; and Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

February also brings the debut of a gripping new limited series, Zero Day. Premiering on February 20, this six-episode thriller stars Robert De Niro as a former U.S. president leading the Zero Day Commission, alongside Angela Bassett as the current president. The star-studded cast also features Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, and Matthew Modine.

Netflix Releases for February 2025

February 1

Cells at Work! (Season 2)

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

American Renegades (2017)

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

One Piece (Season 23 – Dressrosa)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 7 & 8)

Queen & Slim (2019)

February 4

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1)

February 5

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Alone: Australia (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 5)

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1)

Kinda Pregnant (2025)

Prison Cell 211 (Season 1)

February 6

Supreme Models (Season 1 – 2022)

The Åre Murders (Season 1)

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1)

Cassandra (Limited Series)

February 7

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua (Season 2)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4)

Death Whisperer 2 (2024)

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan (2025)

February 8

Spencer (2021)

The Way We Wore with Celeste Barber (Season 1 – 2023)

February 9

Uncle Drew (2018)

February 10

Aftermath (2024)

February 11

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025)

February 12

Honeymoon Crasher (2025)

February 13

La Dolce Villa (2025)

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3)

February 14

Love Is Blind (Season 8)

I Am Married…But! (Season 1)

Valeria (Season 4)

February 19

My Family (Season 1)

February 20

Zero Day (Limited Series)

February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (LIVE)

February 27

Demon City (2025)

February 28