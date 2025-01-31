US military deportation flight likely cost more than first class

A U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, estimated the cost to operate a C-17 military transport aircraft is $28,500 per hour. The flight back and forth to Guatemala, not including time on the ground or any operations to prepare the flight for takeoff, took about 10-1/2 hours in the air to complete, the official said.

A Guatemalan official told Reuters the military transport plane landed on Monday with 64 people on board.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, speaking at his Doral golf club to Republican lawmakers on Monday, vowed his unprecedented use of military aircraft for deportations would continue and any countries that refuse will “pay a high economic price.”

“For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came,” Trump said to applause.