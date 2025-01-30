Chinese automotive giant signs deal to boost NEV development

Chinese automotive giant GEELY, along with its subsidiary FARIZON, signed a groundbreaking joint venture agreement with Pakistan’s Habib Rafiq Engineering (HRL Engineering) in Hangzhou, China, to revolutionize Pakistan’s automotive sector.

They will be introducing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and fostering local manufacturing capabilities.

The agreement, signed by Mr. Luis Liu, Business Head at GEELY, and Mr. Imran Zahid, Executive Director of HRL-CSM, establishes plans for the sales and assembly of commercial vehicles.

The partnership will facilitate the import of Completely Built Units (CBU) and the establishment of a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant in Pakistan. The venture will roll out NEV buses, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy-Duty Trucks (HDTs) in multiple phases, paving the way for a sustainable future in Pakistan’s transportation sector, Gwadar Pro reported.