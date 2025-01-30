Pakistani firms sign MoUs with int’l healthcare distributors

Pakistan’s ambassador to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Thursday said in a significant boost to Pakistan’s healthcare exports, several leading Pakistani companies have signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international healthcare distributors at a high-profile business forum.

In his remarks on Pakistan’s successful participation in Arab Health 2025, he said these agreements mark a major step in expanding the global reach of Pakistan’s medical sector and strengthening international trade partnerships. By fostering collaboration in medical technology, diagnostics, surgical instruments, and healthcare solutions, these MoUs are expected to enhance export opportunities and position Pakistan as a key player in the global healthcare industry.

Pakistani exhibitors from the surgical industry alone expect business deals of around $15 million as outcome of this exhibition. This does not include pharmaceutical companies’ potential business deals, he added.