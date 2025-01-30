Nephew of ex-AJK PM shot dead at Hatyan Bala

The nephew of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, Raja Naqash, who was an employee at Government Boys Inter College, was gunned down at Hatyan Bala.

Police said they had arrested Osama, who was sitting along with Naqash on a motorcycle and was his nephew.

The Force said that Osama had initially said that the firing took place at 8:30 PM. But he informed the police at 2:00 AM.

The deceased’s post-mortem was conducted at District Headquarters Hospital, Hatyan Bala.

SP Jhelum Valley Mirza Zahid Hussain said that the police had set up checkpoints and were conducting raids for the arrest of the assassins. “Soon the murderers will be behind bars,” he expressed optimism.