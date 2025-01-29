NEPRA, GIZ sign MoU for strengthening Pakistan’s power sector

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance Pakistan’s energy sector through regulatory improvements and the integration of renewable energy.

The MoU was signed by Waseem Anwar Bhinder, Registrar NEPRA and Wolfgang Hesse, Cluster Coordinator, Energy and Climate, GIZ, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, said a press release issued here.

The MoU focuses on key areas, including the development of a regulatory framework for battery energy storage systems, improving the Distribution Code to facilitate the integration of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and smart technologies, and revising Net Metering Regulations to align with market dynamics. It also includes the review of Transmission and Distribution Investment Plans to enhance grid resilience and support for DISCOs through medium-term demand forecasting tools and capacity-building initiatives.

This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving Pakistan’s energy transition objectives, supporting the development of a sustainable, efficient and resilient power sector.