German diplomat shares insights education opportunities at COMSATS University Islamabad

Students from diverse disciplines at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) had the distinct opportunity to engage with a high-ranking German diplomat today, gaining valuable. Mr. Jan Gerald Krausser, the Head of Communications, Culture and Protocol at the German Embassy Islamabad, delivered a talk on perspectives on governance, public policy, and pathways to higher education in Germany that sparked lively interaction among the attendees.

The session, attended by students from International Relations, Management Sciences, Economics, Media and Communications, and Meteorology departments, cantered on the German political system and offered a comparative lens against the Pakistani context. Mr. Krausser underscored the significant role of all segments of the workforce, particularly highlighting the dignity and importance of blue-collar and technically skilled workers in driving the German economy.

Mr. Krausser also guided students interested in pursuing education in Germany. He strongly recommended utilizing the resources of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), which maintains an office in Islamabad. Additionally, he pointed out potential funding avenues through political foundations and individual universities.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Mr. Arif Awan, Senior Program Officer at CUI, who, highlighted the relevance of public policy across the various academic disciplines represented. Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., in his closing remarks, expressed and underscored the strong and cordial relationship between Pakistan and the Germany. Echoing Mr. Krausser’s sentiment, Dr. Omer also stressed the importance of language proficiency for international education.

The session concluded with a group photograph, capturing the engaging interaction between the diplomat and the students. Later, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, the Rector of CUI, warmly received Mr. Krausser, expressing his appreciation for the visit. The Rector also conveyed CUI’s keen interest in potentially introducing German language instruction on campus.