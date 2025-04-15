Amendments proposed to boost road safety in Sindh

In a bid to strengthen road safety and improve law enforcement across Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah assured that the provincial government would fully support the proposed amendments to the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

These amendments aim to address growing traffic concerns in the province and promote safer road practices. The amendments were reviewed in a critical meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO), chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah. The meeting discussed strategies to enhance road safety measures, streamline traffic enforcement, and ensure the timely implementation of new regulations.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Sindh Police Inspector General (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Excise and Taxation Secretary Mohammad Saleem Rajput, Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Implementation and Coordination Secretary Abid Saleem, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, and DIG Driving License. The attendees deliberated on the proposed amendments and discussed ways to implement them effectively.

A major proposal discussed during the meeting was the reduction of the vehicle registration period from six months to one month for all types of vehicles. This proposal aims to ensure timely registration and reduce the number of unregistered vehicles on the roads. The introduction of hefty fines for late registration was also discussed. Additionally, a mandatory driving course for new license applicants, including both theoretical education and practical training, was proposed to improve driver competence and road safety.

The meeting also proposed the introduction of a 30-Demerit Points System for traffic violations. Under this system, demerit points will be recorded for specified traffic offenses, and accumulating these points could result in the suspension or cancellation of the driver’s license. This system is designed to encourage responsible driving and hold drivers accountable for their actions on the road. To further enhance enforcement, the Traffic Police proposed the Faceless Ticketing System, which would utilize e-ticketing technology, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and speed cameras, to issue electronic tickets for traffic violations. The system would also include payment incentives for timely payments and penalties for delayed payments.

The proposal also includes making safety devices and tracking systems mandatory in vehicles. These would include trackers, dash cams, and cabin cameras for real-time monitoring of location, speed, and driver behavior. Vehicle owners would be responsible for ensuring these devices are operational, with penalties for non-installation or tampering. The meeting also discussed the revamping of the Traffic Engineering Bureau. Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, assured the meeting that necessary funding would be allocated to transform the Traffic Engineering Bureau into a professional organization capable of addressing road safety concerns and improving traffic management across the province.

Sindh Police Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon emphasized the critical need for coordination among all relevant departments, including Excise, Transport, and Police, to ensure the successful enforcement of traffic laws. He said that the effective implementation of traffic regulations and road safety measures can only be achieved through seamless coordination between these departments. Collaborative efforts will allow us to enforce traffic laws effectively, promote safe driving practices, and reduce road accidents in the province.

A detailed enforcement mechanism has been proposed to ensure compliance with the new regulations. Offenders will receive an e-challan with a 21-day deadline for payment. A 50% discount will be provided for payments made within 14 days, while penalties will be doubled if payment is not made within 21 days. Demerit points will be added to the driver’s record, and if payment is delayed for more than three months, the driver’s license may be suspended. If payment is not made within six months, the CNIC will be blocked, and restrictions will be imposed on accessing government services such as passport issuance, vehicle registration, and banking services.

As of the latest statistics, the enforcement efforts have already yielded significant results. A total of 1,607,065 challans have been issued, 512,190 vehicles have been detained, and 11,287 drivers have been arrested. Additionally, 650 FIRs have been lodged, and 7,555 fitness certificates have been cancelled. Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, underscored the importance of strict enforcement of the proposed amendments. He directed all concerned departments to launch a public awareness campaign to inform citizens and vehicle owners about the new regulations and penalties. He further emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective implementation and to enhance road safety across the province.