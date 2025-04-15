SMBR reviews steps for granting land to orphanages

An important meeting on special education was held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed.

The meeting discussed the provision of land for special education and orphanages. Member Colonies, Secretary Special Education, Secretary Social Welfare and DG Social Welfare attended the meeting. Secretary Colonies Shahrukh Niazi gave a briefing on the land policy of the Board of Revenue regarding public interest. The purpose of giving state land on lease or contract is to promote investment and work on public welfare projects.

Secretary Special Education gave a briefing on the policy of establishing special centers across the province. Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed said that the establishment of special education centers is very important. Special children deserve more attention and love in every respect. Special centers can be further improved under public-private partnership. Social Welfare Department and Special Education should jointly formulate a policy. Special education centers will be provided with land near the citizens and in the best places. Land will also be provided for orphanages. A comprehensive plan should be made to provide shelter and education to the destitute children working in social welfare homes. Nabil Javed also issued instructions to the Special Education Department in collaboration with the Colonies Department to identify the best land. SMBR Nabil Javed further said that the role of NGOs and INGOs is also very important. SMBR also gave instructions to formulate a comprehensive policy keeping in mind the Punjab Education Model.