Pakistani entrepreneur Saad wins prestigious BRICS & SCO award

In a historic achievement for Pakistan, 22-year-old entrepreneur Saad Siddiqui has been awarded the BRICS and SCO Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award in Russia. Under the special direction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the awards recognized exceptional contributions across five categories, with Saad receiving the top honor as “Top Entrepreneur.”

Saad, Founder and CEO of Edversity, represented Pakistan with distinction on the global stage. He described Edversity as Pakistan’s leading ed-tech platform, dedicated to bridging the technology skills gap and tackling unemployment in emerging markets.

“Our focus is on providing affordable and accessible education in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Web3, empowering individuals to thrive in the global digital economy,” Saad said.

He added, “Edversity is my vision to make technology education accessible to all, especially in underserved regions of Pakistan. Winning this award is a testament to Pakistan’s potential in innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Under Saad’s leadership, Edversity has become Pakistan’s largest learning platform, positively impacting thousands of students by offering high-quality tech education at a fraction of the cost. The BRICS and SCO award not only highlights Saad’s outstanding achievements but also underscores Pakistan’s emerging role in the global tech and education sectors. This recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the innovative spirit of Pakistan’s youth.