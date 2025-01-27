West Indies Secure Historic Test Win in Pakistan After 35 Years

Spinner Jomel Warrican delivered a match-winning performance, claiming five wickets as the West Indies secured their first Test victory in Pakistan in nearly 35 years, leveling the two-match series 1-1.

The visitors sealed a 120-run triumph in the second Test in Multan on Monday, avenging their 127-run defeat in the first match. Warrican, named Player of the Match, took nine wickets in the game—bringing his series tally to 19—exploiting the spin-friendly conditions to dismantle the hosts.

West Indies last won a Test in Pakistan in Faisalabad in November 1990, enduring winless tours in 1997 and 2006.

Chasing 254, Pakistan resumed on 76-4 with hopes resting on Saud Shakeel, but Kevin Sinclair dismissed him for 13, further dimming the hosts’ chances.

Babar Azam top-scored with 31, while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 25 before Pakistan collapsed for 133. Warrican bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali for one, reducing Pakistan to 76-6.

Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha attempted a fightback with a 39-run partnership, but Warrican trapped Salman lbw for 15 and later bowled Rizwan, bringing the West Indies within striking distance of victory.