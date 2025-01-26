Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

U.S. President Donald Trump could fulfil his promise to end the war in Ukraine, but only if he includes Kyiv in any talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Zelenskiy also said the terms of any deal that might arise under Trump were still unclear – and might not even be clear to Trump himself – because Russian President Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war.

Trump, who took office on Monday, promised during his election campaign to end the war within his first 24 hours in the White House, without saying how. Aides have since suggested that a deal could take months.

Ending the war would not be possible unless Trump includes Ukraine itself in any negotiations, Zelenskiy told reporters alongside Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, a visiting ally.

“Otherwise it will not work. Because Russia does not want to end the war, while Ukraine wants to end it,” he said. In a separate interview broadcast later on Saturday, Zelenskiy said he believed Trump truly wanted to see an end to the war, nearing the three-year mark next month.

“For now, we don’t know how this will happen because we don’t know the details,” Zelenskiy told Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was released this month after being detained for 21 days in Iran.

“I believe President Trump himself does not know all the details. Because I would say so much depends on what sort of just peace we can achieve. And whether Putin wants, in principle, to stop the war. I believe he doesn’t want to.”

Trump, he said, understood all the challenges associated with the peace process “and he is simply saying this has to end or it will get worse.”