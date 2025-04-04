2025 passport power rankings: Pakistan’s green passport among the weakest

A new ranking of passports has been released, revealing that the Pakistani passport remains one of the weakest globally. The list, published by Nomad Capitalist for the year 2025, highlights the country’s struggles in terms of international mobility. Unfortunately, Pakistan ranks fifth from the bottom, indicating limited travel freedom for its citizens.

In contrast, Ireland boasts the most powerful passport this year, scoring 109 points. Irish citizens can travel to 176 countries without needing a visa. The ranking considers five key factors: visa-free travel, taxes on citizens, public perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedoms. Visa-free travel constitutes the largest portion of the score at 50%.

Following Ireland, Switzerland takes second place with 108.50 points, while Greece also holds 108.50 points in third place. Portugal ranks fourth with 108 points, and Malta is fifth, scoring 107.50 points. These countries offer their citizens considerable travel options, reflecting their strong international standings.

In stark contrast, Pakistan ranks 195th with only 32 points in the passport rankings. This puts it below Iraq, Eritrea, and Yemen, with Afghanistan holding the title for the weakest passport in the world at 199th place with just 27 points. These rankings highlight ongoing struggles for many citizens seeking greater freedom to travel.