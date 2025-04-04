Travis Scott and Playboi Carti’s “FE!N” named wrestleMania theme song

Exciting news just broke for wrestling and music fans! Travis Scott and Playboi Carti’s hit song “FE!N” will be the official theme for this year’s WrestleMania. Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, shared the announcement on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

“FE!N” has been a major success on music charts worldwide. This track combines the energy of wrestling with the hype of hip-hop. It was previously the unofficial hype song for many events, making it a perfect fit for WrestleMania’s grand spectacle.

Scott and Carti’s collaboration creates a cultural connection between music and wrestling. Released on Scott’s album, Utopia, the song features Carti’s unique style, enhancing its popularity. Fans were thrilled by the surprise feature and quickly embraced it as a cultural phenomenon.

Fans can look forward to hearing “FE!N” throughout WrestleMania. As the event approaches, the song promises to elevate the atmosphere for matches and performances. With Travis Scott’s past ties to WWE, this collaboration is sure to create memorable moments in the ring.