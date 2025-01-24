‘Made in India’ cell phones and devices labeled a threat to Pakistan’s cybersecurity

Electronic devices and mobile phones, including iPhones manufactured in India, have been identified as a significant cybersecurity threat to users in Pakistan, The News reported.

The Cabinet Division has issued a letter warning federal ministries, divisions, and provincial chief secretaries about the risks associated with these devices.

Government sources have raised concerns over India’s potential interference in Pakistan’s critical information systems, citing heightened cybersecurity threats due to geopolitical tensions. They warned that Indian-made products could facilitate data monitoring and theft through deceptive online platforms and fake access points resembling legitimate services, such as Apple-style portals.

There is a substantial risk of Pakistani consumers’ data being compromised through Indian-manufactured devices, along with threats posed by malware and spyware. Additionally, concerns have been raised about potential hardware or software tampering during the manufacturing process, further escalating security risks.

Sources indicated that Indian products could enable targeted cyber intrusions via data interception. Hackers might impersonate Apple support agents or service centers in India, exploiting fake emails or messages to gain unauthorized access to devices and personal data.

To mitigate risks, the letter advises purchasing Apple products in Pakistan only from certified resellers, ensuring device seals are intact at the time of purchase, and keeping Apple devices updated via the official iPhone operating system.

Further recommendations include using end-to-end encrypted communication services, strong passwords, antivirus applications, and obtaining updates exclusively from Apple’s official channels.