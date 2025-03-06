Govt increases HIV treatment centers to 94: Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that the number of centers providing antiretroviral therapy (ART) has significantly increased from 49 in 2020 to 94 by the end of 2024.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the alarming rise in HIV cases, he assured that the government is fully committed to tackling the issue and considers it a serious public health concern.

He said that the 94 screening and treatment centers across the country offer free testing and lifelong treatment services. The minister acknowledged that despite the increase in facilities, more centers are needed.

He said that 74,029 registered HIV patients are currently receiving treatment, with approximately 100 centers nationwide-serving an average of 750 patients per center. While this ratio is not entirely inadequate, further expansion would be beneficial, he added.

Emphasizing the need for enhanced screening and testing capacity, he called for a more proactive approach to disease control.

He highlighted that early diagnosis plays a crucial role in managing HIV, and advancements in treatment and preventive measures have significantly reduced the stigma and fear associated with the disease.

He also underlined the government’s awareness initiatives, stating that religious scholars have been engaged in educational workshops to promote preventive measures. Under the Preservation Package, government centers are actively working on public awareness campaigns.

The minister assured that the government, in collaboration with international partners and foreign aid agencies, is diligently working to strengthen healthcare interventions and combat the spread of HIV.

Regarding the arrest of Senator Aon Abbasi, the minister informed the Senate that he was detained in connection with a wildlife-related FIR. He said that further verification is underway to determine whether the arrest was legally justified.

“If the arrest was conducted as per legal procedures, the individual should be presented before a magistrate, and the bail process should proceed accordingly,” he said, adding that his primary concern was ensuring no unlawful detention had taken place. Authorities have been asked to provide a copy of the FIR and share further details.