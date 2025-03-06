ECP bins JUI-F’s plea against re-polling in PB-45

The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the JUI-F candidate’s plea challenging re-polling in PB-45. The Commission announced verdict regarding Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII election, turning down the JUI-F candidate’s request to annul the election results and re-polling process.

The Commission further directed the petitioner to invoke proper forum jurisdiction which is Election Tribunal for remedy. Ali Madad Jattak, the candidate from the Pakistan People’ Party (PPP), secured the Balochistan Assembly seat by defeating JUI-F’s Mir Usman Pirkani. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has staged a protest in Quetta and various parts of Balochistan, protesting alleged rigging during the by-polls for the provincial assembly seat.

According to details, JUI-F workers blocked some roads and highways including Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar near Koshak. The party workers also blocked the national highway near Police station Sona Khan in Quetta. In district Nushki, a main highway adjoining Quetta-Taftan has also been blocked. The strike was originally planned for Tuesday but has been postponed to Wednesday due to the suspension of mobile phone services in Quetta by the provincial government.

Earlier on Supreme Court’s order, the re-polling in 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII was held on January 5 in which candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Madad Jattak retained his Balochistan Assembly seat by defeating JUI-F candidate Mir Usman Pirkani. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’.