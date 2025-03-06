Water shortage and drought alert issued

Sindh’s irrigation department has issued a circular over an imminent threat of water shortage and drought in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “The water reservoirs have dropped to a dangerous level owing to lesser level of rainfall during the ongoing Rabi season,” the letter read. The water level has dropped to only 0.102-million-acre-feet in Tarbela and 0.226 MAF at Mangla reservoir.

“The water in Tarbela and Mangla dams apprehended to come to dead point in four to five days,” according to the letter. “This water shortage, if continues, the scarcity could reach to over 50% in the beginning of Kharif season of crops”, the irrigation department apprehends. Sindh Irrigation Department has emphasized for planning for a just distribution of available water.

“The impacts of drought emerging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Badin districts. While Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Tharparkar districts also being affected,” according to the official letter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recently issued a drought alert for various districts of Sindh, including Karachi, due to scarce rainfall. According to the PMD, the current season has seen a 52% decrease in rainfall in Sindh, raising concerns about drought. The PMD has predicted that the dry spell is likely to persist until February and March, exacerbating drought conditions. Districts such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are particularly at risk.

To mitigate the effects of drought, the PMD directed deputy commissioners in Karachi to take alternative arrangements, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been instructed to take precautionary measures. Earlier, the PMD had warned of an emerging drought conditions in the country after scarce rainfall. Met Office stated that drought conditions emerging in country as Pakistan received below normal rainfall (-40%) from 01st September 2024 to 15th Jan 2025 period across the country. Recent rainfall spell in the country did not produce significant rain in plain areas of the country aggravating the drought conditions.