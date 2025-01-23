TAS holds first-ever alumni convention at Cadet College Sanghar

The first-ever CCS Alumni Convention was successfully held at Cadet College Sanghar (CCS) from January 18 to 19’2025 collaboratively organized “The Association of Sanghrites” (TAS) and Cadet College Sanghar management the event aimed to reunite Sanghrites from across the globe on a shared platform, fostering unity and strengthening bonds with their alma mater.

The convention witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 400 ex-cadets from 26 graduating batches (1994-2019) participating. Many alumni traveled from abroad, including the United States, the Middle East, and China, to be part of this momentous occasion.

Commodore Zeeshan Ali, SI(M), Commandant/Principal of CCS, warmly welcomed the esteemed alumni and ex-faculty members, setting the tone for the two-day event filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and memorable activities.

The first day of the convention featured a variety of engaging activities, including sports events, a sumptuous dinner, and a lively bonfire and musical night program. Alumni relived their cherished memories while connecting with fellow Sanghrites in a joyous atmosphere.

Day two commenced with morning PT followed by breakfast, after which the Alumni conference took place at the prestigious Iqbal Auditorium. The conference was attended by ex-cadets, former faculty members, and the current teaching and administrative staff. During the session, TAS President Mr.Shahjahan Ahmed Sheikh gave a welcome address and thanked college administration, current faculty, former faculty and ex-cadets for participating with their great batch strengths and CEO TAS Major Qayyum Mahar briefed the attendees on the association’s bylaws and structure.

Commandant/Principal Commodore Zeeshan Ali SI (M) addressed the alumni, highlighting the significance of the convention and the need for a well-structured alumni association. He also shared insights into the remarkable progress made by Cadet College Sanghar in recent years, underscoring the institution’s commitment to excellence.

The convention concluded with a group photograph and a lunch at the Mehran Cadet Mess. Alumni expressed their gratitude to the college administration for their warm hospitality and pledged their unwavering support to the institution.