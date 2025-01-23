Naqvi hails Trump as symbol of world peace

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that President Donald Trump’s address is certainly encouraging for global peace and conflict resolution, and that President Trump has become a beacon of hope for peace worldwide.

In Washington, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Wittman. During these meetings, they discussed matters of mutual interest and the promotion of Pakistan-US relations.

During the discussions, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full cooperation at all levels for the advancement of Pakistan-US relations and extended an invitation to Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Wittman to visit Pakistan.

Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan and the US have a longstanding relationship and that the US is an important strategic partner for Pakistan, Express News reported. He expressed hope that under President Donald Trump’s administration, Pakistan-US relations will reach new heights.

The leaders also discussed the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, especially the situation in Afghanistan, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US ties. There was a particular emphasis on increasing mutual exchanges of trade and cultural delegations between the two countries.

The meetings also covered expanding cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and the U.S. and discussed measures to address issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present during these meetings.

The interior minister participated in the prestigious Lincoln Liberty Ball dinner in Washington, receiving a warm welcome from American officials and dignitaries.

During the event, Naqvi met with prominent figures, including Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Ken Calvert, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Mississippi Governor Philip Bryant. Discussions focused on mutual interests and avenues to strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, the interior minister met Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jack Bergman in Washington; Naqvi discussed matters of mutual interest, including the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan-US relations. The Congressmen represent the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.