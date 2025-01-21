India snubs Pakistan’s name on jersey for Champions Trophy 2025—cricket or politics?

The countdown to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just got a fiery twist! In a move that’s set to rattle cricketing traditions, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, has reportedly refused to print Pakistan’s name on their jerseys for the tournament. According to IANS, this unprecedented decision marks a break from a long-standing ICC practice, where the host country’s name is featured on all competing teams’ kits.

India is set to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, but their journey will unfold away from Pakistani soil. Due to security concerns, all of India’s matches will be played in Dubai, a decision that already underscored the deep-rooted tensions between the two cricketing giants.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been at loggerheads over the tournament’s hybrid model, which allows some matches to be hosted in Pakistan while others take place in the UAE. But India’s latest snub—erasing Pakistan’s name from their jerseys—has added fuel to an already raging fire.

A PCB official, expressing frustration, slammed the move as an attempt to politicize cricket. “This is beyond just a jersey—it’s about the spirit of the game. India’s refusal to send Rohit Sharma for the opening ceremony and now this? The ICC must intervene,” the official stated, emphasizing that the governing body has a responsibility to uphold neutrality in cricket.

As cricket’s biggest rivalry turns into an off-field showdown, the question remains—will the ICC step in, or is this yet another chapter in the never-ending India-Pakistan cricket saga?